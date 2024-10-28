Kerala Vlogger Couple Found Dead By Son Hours After Posting YouTube Video

The police reported that Priya's body showed signs of early decomposition.

A vlogger couple from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram were found dead at their home, just hours after sharing a video online. The couple, identified as Selvaraj (45) and Priya (37), was discovered by their son, who had returned home from Ernakulam after failing to reach his parents by phone.

According to police, Selvaraj, a mason by profession, and Priya, were well-known for their YouTube channel "Sellu Family," where they shared glimpses of their daily lives with over 18,000 followers. Their content included family vlogs, lifestyle content, and occasional personal insights, with over 1,400 videos posted. Their final upload, a brief 55-second compilation of photos, was posted on Friday night.

On Sunday, the couple's son arrived home to a shocking scene, finding his mother's body on the bed and his father hanging in the same room. The police suspect a possible double suicide, however, an autopsy revealed troubling findings.

"We cannot confirm now whether the woman was murdered. Doctors found strangulation marks on her body during the postmortem. But we can confirm the exact cause of the death only after the chemical examination results come," police said.

The police reported that Priya's body showed signs of early decomposition, suggesting that she may have died before her husband.

"Her body had signs of decay when we reached her home on Sunday. But there was no such issue in terms of the man's body. It is suspected that the man had died hours after the death of his wife," the officer said.

