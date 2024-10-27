YouTuber Couple Found Dead At Home In Kerala, Cops Suspect Suicide

The couple's last video - posted on Friday night - was a 55-second compilation of their photos.

A couple, who ran a YouTube channel, was found dead at their residence in Kerala's Parassala town on Sunday, with the police suspecting it as a case of death by suicide. The incident came to light after their neighbours, who noticed an unusual absence, alerted the police.

According to the Parassala police, Selvaraj (45) was found hanging, while his wife, 40-year-old Priya's body was found on the bed.

As per initial probe, the deaths may have occurred two days ago.

The police are investigating the case.

The couple, identified as Selvaraj (45), and his wife Priya (40), ran a YouTube channel called 'Sellu Family'. Their channel has around 18,000 subscribers.They had posted over 1,400 videos.

The couple's last video - posted on Friday night - was a 55-second compilation of their photos.