Kerala Student Activists Show Black Flags To Governor, Detained After Clash With Cops

The Students Federation of India (SFI) workers showed black flags to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Mattannur on Sunday evening.

Subsequently, clashes erupted between the SFI workers and the police, leading to their detention.

The Governor, arriving at Kannur International Airport and en route to Wayanad to meet the family of Ajeesh, who was killed by a wild elephant, witnessed the protests.

Moreover, a clash also happened between the activists and the police in Mattannur town.

The activists detained the police vehicle alleging that the police had beaten up the detained SFI members.

SFI activists staged a protest soon thereafter and announced that the protest would continue till Monday.

#WATCH | Kerala: SFI (Students Federation of India) workers showed black flags to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Mattannur.



The workers were detained by police after they clashed with Police. (18.2) pic.twitter.com/KI09v1OoW9 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached the residence of Forest Department watcher VP Paul, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Wayanad.

The Congress MP interacted with the victim's family as he extended condolences to the grieved family.

The incident led to a massive protest in Pakkam near Pulpally in Wayanad district on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi has also written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting decisive action over the incident.

According to Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, the victim was attacked when the elephant ventured into a residential area near Mananthavady.

After the incident, the Kerala government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and also assured a job to one of the family members of the victims.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday directed officials to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the issues related to wildlife attacks in Wayanad.

