Kerala Speaker Won't Apologise For Remarks On Hindu God: CPM

The Congress and the BJP are demanding an apology from Mr Shamseer and his resignation.

Kerala's ruling CPM has made it clear that Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer will neither apologise nor issue a correction regarding his controversial remarks about a Hindu deity, which has set off a political row.

Amid criticism from various right wing organisations and political parties like the Congress and the BJP demanding an apology from Mr Shamseer as well as his resignation, the CPM made its stance clear.

At a press conference, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said: "There will be no apology or correction. There is no need for it. What Shamseer said is entirely correct".

He criticised the Congress stand on the matter, saying it was against the teachings of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who promoted scientific temper in society. He also claimed that earlier, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor also shared the same view.

"So, let's see what V D Satheesan (Congress leader) has to say now," Mr Govindan said.

Satheesan, who is the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, earlier said the Speaker's statement was a weapon for communal forces and it would be better to correct it.

He said the Speaker did not exercise the caution and vigilance that a person in a constitutional position ought to have done.

A large number of Hindu devotees and members of the influential Nair community organisation, NSS, meanwhile offered prayers at Lord Ganesha temples during the day as a mark of protest against Mr Shamseer's remarks.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, Mr Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

The BJP and right-wing outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have already launched a campaign against him.

The CPM had strongly condemned the campaign. Misinterpreting myths and beliefs and portraying them as scientific thoughts would only lead to the backtracking of the progress of society and checking the development of science, the CPM had said in a statement.