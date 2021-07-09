Kerala Reports First Zika Virus Infection This Year, Samples Sent To Pune

The Zika virus is spread through the Aedes species of mosquitoes

Kerala, which has been reporting a surge in coronavirus cases, has officially confirmed its first case of Zika virus - a mosquito-borne viral infection.

Samples of 13 persons, suspected to be positive for Zika virus, have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The symptoms of Zika virus include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache.

The virus is spread through the Aedes species of mosquitoes, which is found in high density across the state. Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant freshwater and rests mostly indoors.