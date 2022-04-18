Kerala Reports Covid Data After 5-Day Gap, Centre Requests Daily Numbers

The spike in cases is worrying at a time when all states have eased Covid restrictions.

Kerala has reported its state level Covid data after a gap of five days, the Centre spotlighted today, requesting the state to "ensure daily updation". The development comes on a day India recorded a massive jump in its daily Covid count, raising fears of another spike in infections.

As many as 2,183 new Covid cases have been recorded pan-India over the past 24 hours, an 89.8 per cent jump from yesterday's case count of 1,150 cases.

A total of 214 deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours. This, however, includes a backlog of 212 deaths from Kerala - a backlog of 62 deaths has been cleared following court appeals and the state reported 150 deaths between April 13 and April 16.

Kerala last released Covid numbers on April 13.

"Daily and diligent reporting of data is critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of the pandemic in the districts, state and national level and ensure that any anomalies, surge or emerging trends can be captured in a timely manner," read the letter by the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare.

A continuous update of data will assist in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter stressed.

"You are requested to ensure that daily updation of required details is undertaken by the state to Union Ministry of Health," the letter added.

The spike in cases is worrying at a time when all states have eased Covid restrictions.