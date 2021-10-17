Kerala Rain Updates: 9 Dead, Many Missing After Heavy Rain Hits Kerala; Rescue Ops On

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said all means will be used to evacuate people stranded in flooded areas.

Nine people have been killed in Kerala as a result of heavy rains that triggered landslides in the districts of Idukki and Kottayam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting to intensify the rescue efforts and said that all means will be used to evacuate people stranded in areas flooded due to heavy rain in the state, including Kottayam.

On the state government's request, the Army, Navy and Air Force have stepped in to help the civil administration handle the situation. The National Disaster Response Force has decided to deploy 11 teams.

Twelve people have been reported missing in Kottayam. The bad weather conditions at Kottayam are delaying the rescue operations by the defence personnel.

Further, Lord Ayyappa devotees have been asked to avoid visiting Sabarimala Temple today and tomorrow.

Rain intensity in most parts of Kerala has reduced as of morning, however, there was continuous rain through the night. No new instances of flooding yet.

Three more bodies have been recovered from Koottikkal in Kottayam district after heavy rains in the area triggered a landslide. There have been nine confirmed deaths so far, as a result of the Kerala flooding.



