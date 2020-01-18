Kerala Government Denies Governor's Charge On CAA, Says No Rule Violated

Kerala said that decision to approach top court was in accordance with the Constitution.

The Kerala government on Saturday said it has not violated any rules as stated by Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, and no deliberate attempts have been made to challenge the authority of his office.

While stating that the government would clear all apprehensions raised by Mr Khan, Law minister AK Balan maintained that the LDF government's decision to approach the Supreme Court against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was in accordance with the Constitution.

"Rules of Business deal with the steps to be taken with regard to the state cabinet. It fixes the role and duty of various department heads, ministers, Chief Minister, Cabinet and the Governor.

As far as we know, the government has not violated any of its rules. We will take necessary steps to clear the apprehensions of the Governor," Mr Balan said.

Mr Khan had on Friday slammed the Left-ruled state government for approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA and said he may seek a report for not informing him about the move.

"Neither the Constitution or Rules of Business nor the Rules that deal with the Legislative Assembly, provides any clause ask to seek the permission of the Governor," Mr Balan told reporters on the sidelines of the CPI(M) central committee meet in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr Balan said that the state government filed the suit in the Supreme Court as per Article 131 of the Constitution.

"Governor had earlier said that he should have been informed in case of a matter affecting the relation between the state and the Centre. Here, there is no confrontation with the Centre," he said.