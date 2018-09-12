Kerala Cops, Under Fire, May Summon Rape-Accused Bishop: 10 Points

The nun alleged that she was sexually abused by Bishop Franco Mullackal between 2014 and 2016.
Kochi: As protests continue in Kerala over the delay in action against a senior Roman Catholic priest accused of raping a nun, the police will today take a call on whether Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal should be arrested. The brother of the nun has alleged that he was offered a bribe of Rs 5 crore if she withdraws her complaint. The nun, in her late 40s, has alleged that she was sexually abused by Franco Mulakkal 13 times between 2014 and 2016.
Here are the top 10 updates on Kerala nun rape case:
The brother of the nun said that a relative of Franco Mulakkal and two other priests approached his friend and conveyed that they are willing of Rs 5 crore if the nun withdraws her complaint.
Police sources said a high-level meeting will be held today ahead of a hearing in the Kerala High Court tomorrow. A notice is likely to be issued to summon the 54-year-old bishop and a decision on whether he should be arrested will be taken in the meeting
The Kerala High Court has asked the police for details on the steps taken as part of the investigation into the rape case.
Four nuns, who support the complainant, joined protests near the Kerala High Court in Kochi. The nuns and others are protesting in Kerala against the delay in action against the bishop.
The Missionaries of Jesus Congregation - that backs Bishop Franco Mulakkal - hit out at the protesting nuns nuns today, saying it will approach the Kerala police chief to to probe what they call is a conspiracy by external forces against the church and the bishop.
The nun petitioned the Vatican alleging that the bishop is using "political and money power" to bury the case. In a letter to Giambattista Diquattro, Vatican's Apostolic Nuncio (a diplomatic mission), the nun alleged that by continuing as Jalandhar diocese bishop, Franco Mulakkal and his close associates "are using the wealth of the diocese to divert" the course of the police investigation.
The Kerala High Court asked the police to clarify if the bishop was questioned and what steps had been taken after the police questioning. The court has also sought to ask the details of the provisions made for the protection of the nuns.
The bishop has denied the allegations made by the nun and claims that he has been targeted for taking disciplinary action.
Accused of stalling action under pressure, the police have denied that any forces are at work to stop the investigation.
Police sources blamed the Kerala flood crisis for the delay and said the investigations were "going in the best manner possible" and all steps had been taken to protect the nuns.