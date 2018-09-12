Kerala Cops, Under Fire, May Summon Rape-Accused Bishop: 10 Points

The nun alleged that she was sexually abused by Bishop Franco Mullackal between 2014 and 2016.

Kochi: As protests continue in Kerala over the delay in action against a senior Roman Catholic priest accused of raping a nun, the police will today take a call on whether Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal should be arrested. The brother of the nun has alleged that he was offered a bribe of Rs 5 crore if she withdraws her complaint. The nun, in her late 40s, has alleged that she was sexually abused by Franco Mulakkal 13 times between 2014 and 2016.