Kerala Man Arrested For Creating Viral AI-Generated Zipline Accident Video

The Wayanad Cyber Police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Kerala's Alappuzha district for creating and circulating an AI-generated video that falsely depicts a zipline accident involving a woman and child.

The video is now widely circulated, sparking panic.

The arrested man has been identified as K Ashkar (29) of Thiruvambady, Thaivelikkam house in Alappuzha district. Ashkar was taken into custody on Monday evening.

According to investigators, Ashkar used an AI tool to fabricate visuals showing a woman and child riding a zipline and suffering a mishap mid-air. He shared the video through his social media handle 'Ashkar Ali Reacts'. The video attracted huge traction online.

After the clip went viral, the Wayanad Cyber Police registered an FIR on October 30 and began an investigation that eventually led them to Alappuzha.

Police said Ashkar has multiple criminal cases against him, including attempt to murder, assault, and drug-related offences.

Wayanad's District Police Chief said strict action will be taken against individuals who create and spread such misleading AI videos that incite fear or hatred and damage public trust or the local economy.