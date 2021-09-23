Kerala Reports 19,682 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 152 Deaths

As many as 1,21,945 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said. (Representational)

Kerala on Thursday reported 19,682 fresh COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,79,310 and fatalities to 24,191.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 20,510 which brought the total recoveries to 43,94,476 and the number of active cases to 1,60,046, an official press release said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 3,033 cases, followed by Ernakulam (2,564), Kozhikode (1,735), Thiruvananthapuram (1,734), Kollam (1,593), Kottayam (1,545), Malappuram (1,401), Palakkad (1,378), Alappuzha (1,254) and Kannur (924).

Of the new cases, 108 were health workers, 53 from outside the state and 18,784 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 737.

There are currently 4,75,103 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,52,282 are in home or institutional quarantine and 22,821 in hospitals.