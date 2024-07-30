Kerala Landslides That Killed 54 Triggered By Record 372mm Rain In 24 Hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister

At least 54 people have died after massive landslides hit the hilly areas in the Wayanad district in Kerala this morning.

Officials said landslides were triggered by incessant rain in the region. The state recorded 372 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Multiple agencies, including NDRF, have joined the rescue ops in the hilly areas near Meppadi.

Officials said that 250 people have been rescued so far and were shifted to temporary shelters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all help to the LDF government. He has also asked BJP chief JP Nadda to ensure that party workers assist in rescue work.

The Prime Minister's Office has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed in the calamity. Those injured would be given Rs 50,000.

BJP chief JP Nadda said the priority of the government is to rescue the trapped people and pull out the dead bodies.

"PM Modi spoke with the Kerala Chief Minister and gave him assurance. Support from central agencies for relief has reached there. Work is being done in coordination with the state government. Right now, the primary thing is to recover the bodies and save those who can be saved," Mr Nadda said.

The Kerala Chief Minister's office said that a control room has been set up to provide immediate relief and rescue assistance following the landslides.

Among the affected areas are Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha, authorities have said. Many roads have collapsed and a bridge has been swept away and several areas have become unreachable, Health Minister Veena George told news agency ANI, "We have to re-establish the connectivity. Helicopters will also be brought in, but the weather is bad."