Kerala Governor Given Z+ Security After Faceoff With Student Activists

The Governor's cpnfrontation with SFI members led to a two-hour standoff.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been given Z+ security by Centre after a faceoff with student activists. Earlier today, Governor Khan confronted members of the CPI(M)-linked Students Federation of India (SFI) in Kollam district, about 40 km from state capital Thiruvananthapuram, as they staged a black flag protest against him.

"Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon'ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan," a social media post from the Governor's office read.

The incident took place as Governor Khan, en route to attend a program, ordered his vehicle to stop when he observed the SFI protestors on the roadside.

Stepping out of his car, Governor Khan walked towards the agitating students, shouting "aao" (come) at them. The Governor has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of "promoting lawlessness in the state" and demanded action against the protestors.

The Governor's actions led to a two-hour standoff, during which he sat on the roadside, expressing his dissatisfaction with the response of the authorities.

Governor Khan claimed that he had not staged a protest but was waiting for the police to provide him with a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) following his demand for action against the SFI activists affiliated with the CPI(M). The police eventually presented a copy of an FIR against 17 SFI activists under non-bailable provisions, which led to the Governor leaving the scene.

Addressing reporters after the incident, Governor Khan continued his criticism of Chief Minister Vijayan, alleging that he was instructing the police to protect individuals with criminal cases pending against them.

"It is him who is giving direction to the police to give protection to these lawbreakers against whom, including the state president of the organisation (SFI) many criminal cases are pending in the courts," Governor Khan said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The ongoing conflict between Governor Khan and the Left government has been marked by disagreements over various issues, including the functioning of universities in the state and the Governor's refusal to sign certain bills passed by the assembly.