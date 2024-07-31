Kerala Given Early Warning About Landslides, Potential Deaths: Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah today claimed in Parliament that the Kerala government was on July 23 given early warning over potential landslides. Over 150 people died and 200 were injured after devastating landslides hit Wayanad district on Tuesday. Rescue operations are underway for 180 others who are missing.

The Home Minister claimed that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government was warned by the Centre a week before the landslides hit Wayanad, adding that the Centre had dispatched nine NDRF teams to Kerala after heavy rainfall was predicted for the southern state.

"Nine NDRF teams were sent in Kerala in advance. The Kerala government did not evacuate people in time," Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha.

"India is among four countries that can provide warning on natural disasters at least seven days in advance," he added.

Mr Shah said that the deaths due to the landslides could have been minimised had the Kerala government become alert following the arrival of NDRF teams.

"The Narendra Modi government is standing like a rock with the Kerala government and the people to deal with the Wayanad tragedy," Mr Shah said.

Union Minister George Kurian, who visited Wayanad on Tuesday night, said earlier that PM Modi is closely monitoring the situation.

"The situation is being monitored by the central government at the highest level. The Honourable Prime Minister is monitoring the situation and has deputed me to visit the affected areas. Both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs are monitoring the situation 24x7 and providing all possible assistance to the state," he said.

The Army and the Air Force are also engaged in rescue efforts. Two columns of army personnel and two IAF helicopters have been deployed. Additionally NDRF, SDRF and a dog squad are assisting rescue operations.