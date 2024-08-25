Special Team To Probe Atrocities Allegations In Kerala Film Industry

The Kerala government has formed a special team to investigate the atrocities faced by women in movie industry. The seven-member team was formed after a high-level meeting of senior police officials was called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The chief minister's office said the special team will be headed by IG Sparjan Kumar and will include four senior women IPS officers of the state.

Over the last weeks, the Malayalam film industry has been rent by allegations of harassment and sexual abuse on women professionals.

The issue, which has been on the backburner for long, made headlines after the Hema Committee submitted its report after a XX-year investigation.



The 290-page report, commissioned by the Kerala government and headed by retired Justice K Hema in 2017 revealed systemic harassment, abuse, and a "criminal nexus" within the industry.

Shortly after its contents were made public, director Ranjith Balakrishnan and actor Siddique, have resigned from their positions in the Kerala Chalachitra Academy and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), amid allegations of misconduct.

Ranjith, a prominent filmmaker and the chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, had resigned after a Bengal actress accused him of inappropriate behaviour. Ranjith has denied the allegations, claiming that he is the "real victim".

The Hema Committee report revealed numerous instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.