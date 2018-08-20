From Delhi's Kerala Bhawan, Students List Essentials For Flood Survivors

Officials, helped by JNU students, sort and pack relief material for Kerala at the Kerala Bhawan in Delhi

Delhi's Kerala Bhawan has turned into a war room where contributions from all over Delhi are pouring in to help the flood-affected people in Kerala. Through the last week, around 1 million people have been forced to leave homes and seek shelter at the relief camps as floodwaters entered their homes and consumed their life's possessions.

In many cases, the people could only flee with just the clothes on their backs. They don't even have anything to change into.

Aided by groups of students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials from the Kerala government are working at a hectic pace to sort out and pack the items brought in by Delhiites -- most of them not from Kerala.

Officials said 90 per cent of those making the donations are people from the north.

Although Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that the state has sufficient food, a large part of the contributions comprise food items -- rice, dal, tea and other eatables -- clothes and utensils, soap, detergents, toothpaste and brush.

The students working the booths, however, say they need other essential items too -- like sanitary napkins, innerwear for men and women, diapers for children.

The students say they are contributing with their time. "Being 3000 miles from home, we thought it is the one way we can help," said one of the student volunteers.

Thanking the people for the relief material, Union minister KJ Alphons said the state would need "technical help when the water level goes down".

"There is no electricity or mobile connectivity. The homes are gone, so we need thousands of electricians, carpenters and plumbers to rush to Kerala. We need people with technical skills to put life back on track," Mr Alphons said.