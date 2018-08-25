21,000 Crores Needed As Kerala Rebuilds After Floods, But Who Will Pay?

Kerala Floods Damage: There has been widespread destuction of infrastructure and homes in the state

After weeks of rain and floods, Kerala is on the road to recovery. With rescue operations nearly complete, the priority has shifted to providing relief and rebuilding damaged infrastructure. The destruction is widespread and the damage severe. Kerala needs significant financial assistance. According to news agency AFP, state authorities have estimated the overall damage to be worth more than Rs 21,000 crore (approximately $3 billion). But with the state and Centre having opposing views, who will pay?

In this hour of need, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is open to any help he can get, including from other countries, like the UAE, which Mr Vijayan claims is willing to offer up to Rs 700 crore. But for reasons best known to itself, the central government thinks otherwise. The Centre believes that India can sufficiently deal with the finances required to rebuild Kerala.

Should an offer be made formally, UAE's assistance would come as no surprise. There are an estimated three million (30 lakh) Indians in the United Arab Emirates, a majority of whom are from Kerala, which also has a fairly large Muslim population. Indians in the UAE mostly work in the civil engineering and construction industries, which citizens of the gulf country believe "help build the (their) nation."

Chief Minister Vijayan has claimed that he has been informed by an NRI businessman about a Rs 700 crore (approximately $100 million) aid which UAE is "willing" to provide. Mr Vijayan went on to say that he hoped that the Centre would "accept the offer."

Kerala Floods Damage: Over 10,000 kilometers of roads and highways have been destroyed or damaged

Officials from the UAE embassy in New Delhi however clarified, that the UAE had not officially announced any financial aid for Kerala flood relief yet.

UAE ambassador Ahmed Albannam, without mentioning any financial aid, said his government has so far only set up a national emergency committee to provide relief assistance to people affected by flash floods in Kerala.

The gulf nation may come out with a plan in the next few days to extend assistance to flood victims, another official said.

When asked, Chief Minister Vijayan said that the source of his information was NRI businessman MA Yusuff Ali, who was told about the offer by the crown prince himself, when the businessman met him to convey greetings for Bakrid (Eid Al-Adha).

Kerala Floods Damage: Estimates suggest that between 20,000 and 50,000 houses and structures have been severely damaged

"When I asked him (Yusuff) whether this information could be made public, he said there is no problem in doing so," the chief minister told reporters after a meeting to review the post-flood situation and relief operations.

Mr Vijayan went on to say that the issue of whether or not to accept the aid was now for the central government to decide. "I hope that this will be accepted," he said.

He also claimed that the matter has been discussed by Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Syed Al Nahian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kerala Floods Relief: Individuals, families and companies from across India have donated to help Kerala cope with the devastation caused by the floods

The Centre, on Wednesday, said that the government would stick to its policy of "meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts" and not accept money from foreign governments.

India has a record of refusing foreign aid after disasters. New Delhi had even turned down help offered by other countries after the 2004 tsunami, which killed thousands in the country. Experts say India has stuck to this stand and always proved that it can handle any emergency or calamity on its own.

DAMAGE TO HOMES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

The floods in Kerala has caused widespread devastation. More than 10,000 kilometres of roads have been destroyed or damaged, while estimates of the number of houses to be rebuilt vary from 20,000 to 50,000, reports news agency AFP.

With over 1.3 million (13 lakh) people in 3,300 relief camps slowly moving back to their homes, many have returned to find them uninhabitable.

Kerala Floods Damage: People have returned to their homes to find their belonings destroyed in the floods. Structures damaged too.

Some have not been able to cope with the damage caused. A 68-year-old man committed suicide on Wednesday after seeing the state of his home at Kothad in Ernakulam district. A 19-year-old boy took his own life earlier this week because his school certificates were destroyed by the floods, police said.

At Cheruthoni, in Idukki district, people have started returning to find nearly all houses at least half covered by sand and silt. Earth movers have been sent in a bid to clear roads. The state government said it would enlist around 50,000 volunteers to start an operation to clean up homes and public places that have been filled with dirt and sand left by the floods.

In another sign of the extent of the chaos, the reopening of the Kochi Airport has been delayed by another three days, to August 29.

Kerala Floods Damage: People have returned to find their houses at least half covered by sand and silt.

With no certainty of accepting any aid that might be offered by other countries, including the UAE, the central government is under severe pressure chalk out a plan to rebuild. With the decision needed at the earliest, officials are working overtime to assess the situation and begin assisting the state.

So far the centre has decided on providing Rs 600 crore immediate aid. This is Rs 100 crore lesser than the 700 crores the chief minister claims is being offered by UAE. State authorities have estimated the damage to be worth more than $3 billion (approximately Rs 21,000 crore).

The central government has to make the next move, and fast.



(With inputs from PTI and AFP)