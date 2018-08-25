Kerala Flood Live Updates: Massive Rebuilding Task Ahead As State Recovers From Devastation

Kerala floods: More than 200 people have died since August 8, the worst to hit the coastal state in a century.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 25, 2018 08:49 IST
Water from 80 dams were released, leaving 13 of the 14 districts in Kerala submerged

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: 

Kerala is reeling under the aftermath of devastating floods, the worst in over a century. Amid row over offers and acceptance of foreign donations, people are struggling to begin their lives afresh after Keraka floods. Local heroes-people who selflessly came to the aid of others-have emerged amid all the grief and destruction. The government is considering interest-free loans for families whose homes have been destroyed by the floods in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. UAE's national carrier Emirates has said it will fly over 175 tonnes of relief material to Kerala, which is facing the deadliest deluge in nearly 100 years

Unprecedented floods in Kerala have created havoc. As per the official records, since August 8, over 231 people have died and more than 10 lakh have been displaced. Kerala will also ask the centre to raise the state's borrowing ceiling to 4.5 per cent of its GDP from 3 per cent, which will help raise an additional Rs. 1,000 crore from the market. 
 

Here are the live updates on Kerala floods: 

 


Aug 25, 2018
08:49 (IST)
Mr Isaac also gave out a link to register for an initiative called Operation Rehabilitation Alleppey. We promise you a lot of hardwork, and also some moments to cherish for the rest of your life. Just click on this and register http://volunteer.canalpy.com/, he wrote 
Aug 25, 2018
08:43 (IST)
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac took to Twitter to wish people on Onam. Happy Onam. Camps are celebrating Onam in high spirits: sumptuous feasts, games for children, cultural performances and merriment. Great! We have succeeded in totally transforming the usually morose airs of the camps, he tweeted. 
Aug 25, 2018
08:40 (IST)
CRPF personnel are helping restore the supply of drinking water in Kerala after supply lines were damaged by floods 

Aug 25, 2018
08:31 (IST)
Aug 25, 2018
08:27 (IST)
UAE's national carrier Emirates has said it will fly over 175 tonnes of relief material to Kerala, which is facing the deadliest deluge in nearly 100 years. The airline said over a dozen flights will transport the relief goods, which have been donated by various UAE-based businesses and organisations, to Thiruvananthapuram - the nearest online Emirates station to the areas most affected by the flood.

Aug 25, 2018
08:25 (IST)
Read: Kerala's long road to recovery. 


