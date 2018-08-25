Kerala Flood Live Updates: Massive Rebuilding Task Ahead As State Recovers From Devastation

Water from 80 dams were released, leaving 13 of the 14 districts in Kerala submerged

Kerala is reeling under the aftermath of devastating floods, the worst in over a century. Amid row over offers and acceptance of foreign donations, people are struggling to begin their lives afresh after Keraka floods. Local heroes-people who selflessly came to the aid of others-have emerged amid all the grief and destruction. The government is considering interest-free loans for families whose homes have been destroyed by the floods in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. UAE's national carrier Emirates has said it will fly over 175 tonnes of relief material to Kerala, which is facing the deadliest deluge in nearly 100 years

Unprecedented floods in Kerala have created havoc. As per the official records, since August 8, over 231 people have died and more than 10 lakh have been displaced. Kerala will also ask the centre to raise the state's borrowing ceiling to 4.5 per cent of its GDP from 3 per cent, which will help raise an additional Rs. 1,000 crore from the market.



Here are the live updates on Kerala floods: