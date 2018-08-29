Kerala Flood Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Wayanad Today

Kerala Flood: Rahul Gandhi said Congress leaders would put pressure on the government for compensation

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take stock of the flood situation in the Wayanad district of Kerala today. Mr Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the flood-hit state. He reached Kerala on Tuesday morning and met people at a relief camp in North Paravur district. He promised people living in the camp that Congress leaders would put pressure on the government for compensation.

As Kerala is inching towards normalcy, the Cochin international airport will resume operations today. The central government will today hold a meeting with heads of banks and insurance firms to review relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken by them in Kerala. The delegation will be led by Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan.



