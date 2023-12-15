Kerala Condemns Malayalam To English Medium Shift In Lakshadweep Schools

The Kerala government on Thursday expressed "great concern" over the recent directive from the Lakshadweep administration to convert all schools under their Department of Education from Malayalam to CBSE English medium.

Strongly condemning the Lakshadweep administration's move, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking his intervention to review and reconsider the decision.

In the letter, he pointed out that the move would jeopardize the diverse educational choices available to students.

The directive that the children in Lakshadweep should exclusively study the CBSE syllabus is a "direct infringement on their fundamental right to education," he wrote.

Currently, there are 34 schools on the island with a total student population of 12,140, the minister said in the letter.

These students have been benefiting from a mix of educational options, including the Kerala Syllabus in Malayalam and English Medium, as well as the CBSE Syllabus in select schools, he said.



Most children on the island are enrolled in schools following the Kerala syllabus, he added.

"It is disheartening to note that this directive overlooks the fundamental principle that children's education, especially at the primary level, should consider their socio-cultural background," he said.

Mr Sivankutty also said that by imposing a single curriculum, the Lakshadweep administration is neglecting the essence of the Right to Education Act, which emphasises the importance of education that aligns with the cultural context of the students.

This decision by the Lakshadweep administration's Directorate of Education is particularly concerning as it denies the island children their right to receive education in the language of their choice, he said.

"We urge your prompt intervention to review and reconsider this directive, ensuring that the educational rights of the students in Lakshadweep are upheld and that a more inclusive approach is adopted," the letter said.

The Minister sought the Centre's intervention to safeguard the educational diversity and rights of the children in Lakshadweep.

The Lakshadweep administration recently announced a major shift in its education system by deciding to transform all schools under the Department of Education in the union territory from Malayalam to CBSE English medium.

The Director of Education in the union territory issued an order in this regard on December 12.

Beginning from the academic year 2024-25, all schools under the department will exclusively admit students under the CBSE English medium stream from grade 1 onwards, it said.