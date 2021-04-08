Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had travelled across the state for election campaigns. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sources from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the chief minister, who is currently at his residence in Kannur in North Kerala, is asymptomatic.

"I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation.," the chief minister posted on Twitter.

I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 8, 2021

"Currently, the chief minister is asymptomatic. But he is likely to be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College," the chief minister's office sources had said.

His daughter Veena Vijayan and son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas had earlier tested positive.

Mr Vijayan had extensively travelled across the state as part of the election campaign for the Kerala assembly polls which were held on April 6.