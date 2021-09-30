Kerala Chief Minister Requests Centre To Expedite Kozhikode Airport Development

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked Centre to expedite the development of Kozhikode airport

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said he has requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to expedite the development of Kozhikode airport and also sought necessary assistance from the Centre to upgrade other airports in the state to international standards.

He made the request to the Union Minister in an online meeting held on the issue of airport development, a release by the state government said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister pointed out that since the August 7, 2020 crash at the Kozhikode airport, there have been no significant air services from there and the same needs to be remedied, it said.

The crash, involving a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, killed 21 people, including the two pilots, and injured several others.

While trying to land at the airport amid rain, the aircraft overshot the runway and later broke into pieces.

He said 152.5 acres of land was required for boosting air operations from the Kozhikode airport and the state government has already given administrative approval for the land acquisition process.

Mr Vijayan also pointed out, in the meeting, that the privatization policy of the central government in the airport sector was a matter of concern for the people.

He also urged Mr Scindia to commence international services from Kannur Airport, to which the Union Minister said a decision would be taken after further deliberations.

On the Chief Minister's demand for reducing the air fares, especially to Gulf countries, Mr Scindia assured that the matter would be looked into, it added.



