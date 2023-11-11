Kerala Bus Driver Tries To Flee After Accident, Crushed To Death By Train

Police said the driver died on the spot (Representational)

A bus driver died on Saturday when a train hit him while he was attempting to flee in panic after his vehicle hit a pedestrian near New Mahe here in Kerala. Police said the injured pedestrian, a Kannur native, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to police, when the bus hit the pedestrian, the driver Jeejith (44), fearing anger of locals, ran from the scene. He was passing a nearby railway track when the train hit him, they said.

Police said the driver died on the spot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)