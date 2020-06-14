'Keep The Ideas Coming': PM Modi Tweets Ahead of 'Mann Ki Baat'

In the last few episodes of "Mann Ki Baat", PM Modi has focused on India's fight against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to send their ideas and inputs for his monthly address "Mann Ki Baat", which is scheduled for 11am on June 28.

"This month's #MannKiBaat will take place on the 28th. Though 2 weeks away, please keep the ideas and inputs coming! It'll enable me to go through maximum number of comments and phone calls. Am sure you'll have much to say, on fighting COVID-19 and topics in addition to that," he wrote on Twitter.

He also shared details of how people can send their feedback. He shared a number on which people can leave a recorded message, post suggestions on NaMo App or forums like MyGov.

In the last few episodes of "Mann Ki Baat", PM Modi has primarily focused on India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, highlighted the work of frontline workers and shared experiences of people who have recovered from the disease. In May, the address came a day after the government announced a phased exit from the lockdown.

With relaxations announced on travel and commercial activities, PM Modi had urged people to strictly adhere to social distancing, wear masks at all times and frequently wash their hands with soap.

Since then, the number of day-on-day fresh coronavirus cases has jumped from about 8,000 a day to almost 12,000 cases a day, with the national tally touching 3.2 lakh.

He had also exhorted people to adopt yoga and gave examples of how people across the world, including international leaders, were turning to ayurveda and yoga to boost their immunity.