11,929 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 hours, 3.2 Lakh Total Cases: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, among other ministers and officials, to review the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They discussed the situation in the states and Union Territories, including Delhi, where coronavirus cases have been rising.

The centre has added new symptoms of COVID-19 in a document published for use by health professionals as a reference. "Loss of smell and taste" has been added to a list of nine other symptoms in the document "Clinical Management Protocol: COVID-19".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Dr Harsh Vardhan will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today at 11 am, two days after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government over its handling of the pandemic. This is the second meeting between Amit Shah and Kejriwal in less than a week.

The national capital - third worst-hit in the country by the pandemic - has logged nearly 38,000 cases so far. It recorded more than 2,000 cases for a second consecutive day on Saturday.

With over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state in the country. On Saturday, it recorded 3,493 new patients and 127 deaths. A total of 3,717 people have died in the state so far.

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in Mumbai, the city worst-affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, are operating at 99 per cent capacity and 94 per cent of ventilators in the city are currently in use, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu, which has India's second highest number of coronavirus infections, recorded the single-day biggest jump of 1,982 new patients, taking the state's tally to 40,698. Chennai, the state's coronavirus hotspot, has 14,180 active cases.

As restrictions ease across the country in a phased manner, Uttarakhand on Saturday announced a jail term of six months and a fine of Rs 5,000 for not wearing masks in public places. In Delhi, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of COVID-19 rules.

In a new set of protocols, the Union Health Ministry has removed its earlier recommendation of using hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin in severe cases and requiring ICU management. The government has recommended use of anti-viral drug remdesivir under "emergency use authorization, off-label application of immunomodulator tocilizumab and convalescent plasma therapy for treating COVID-19 patients in moderate stage of criticality", in the new guidelines, news agency PTI reported.

Globally, the coronavirus count has crossed the 76 lakh-mark. Nearly 4.2 lakh people have died due to the highly infectious illness. The United States - that has logged over 20 lakh patients so far- has the highest number of cases.