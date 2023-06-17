'Keep Big Heart': Akhilesh Yadav's Message To Opposition To Defeat BJP

Mr Yadav said all parties opposed to the BJP have a responsibility to back his party in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP will lose all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls if opposition parties support the Samajwadi Party with a 'big heart', Akhilesh Yadav said at an NDTV Conclave in Lucknow today. He said all parties that are opposed to the BJP have a responsibility to do so.

Asked whether this is just hope or could be a reality, Mr Yadav said he had earlier made alliances with the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and other smaller parties. "These alliances were made because there was hope, but another key ingredient that is needed is a big heart, which is something our party has shown," he said in Hindi.

On larger plans of opposition unity, he said the conclusion in all his meetings with leaders from other parties was that everyone should rally around parties that are getting votes and are strong in their respective states.

When he was asked about Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati saying after their alliance ended in 2019 that there was no transfer of votes from his party, Mr Yadav said, "Data and arithmetic are there for all to see. The Samajwadi Party supported the Bahujan Samaj Party with honesty and a big heart because we believe in Dr B R Ambedkar's dream."

"The result of this was that while no one else could defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, they lost the maximum number of seats in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Mr Yadav said his formula for 2024 is that PDA, which stands for Pichle, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (Backward Classes, Dalits, Minorities), will defeat the NDA. He also stressed on the need for a caste census.

