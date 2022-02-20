KCR's Lunch Today At Uddhav Thackeray's, Posters Rev Up Anti-BJP Campaign

KCR is accompanied by his daughter and MLC K Kavitha and party MPs

Following a series of ballistic attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao flew to Mumbai today to meet his Maharashtra counterpart and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar.

The meetings are being seen as part of Mr Rao's efforts to forge a non-Congress front to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election. The Telangana Chief Minister has been meeting leaders of regional parties in this connection.

His office has said Mr Rao was invited by Mr Thackeray for lunch at his home. Later, he will be meeting Mr Pawar, sources in his party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, told NDTV.

Posters welcoming the Telangana Chief Minister's posters have come up at various places in Mumbai. The posters have photographs of Mr Rao, Mr Thackeray, Mr Pawar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Mr Rao's office has said that Mr Thackeray called him last week and invited him to Mumbai and announced "complete support" to his "fight" against the BJP's "anti-people policies".

Mr Thackeray had pointed out that Mr Rao has "raised his voice at the right time to protect the nation from divisive forces", the Telangana Chief Minister's office said.

Mr Rao is accompanied by his daughter and Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha and party MPs J Santosh Kumar, Ranjith Reddy and B B Patil on his Mumbai visit.

Mr Rao has consistently alleged that under the BJP-led government at the centre, cooperative federalism is being violated. The main focus of today's meetings, party sources said, will be on preparing strategies to work together for protecting the interests of states.

The Telangana Chief Minister has also said there is a need for a debate on a new Constitution to safeguard the jurisdiction and powers of the states.

After today's meetings, Mr Rao also plans to meet Janata Dal (Secular) president and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda in Bengaluru.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also said she would come to Hyderabad soon to meet Mr Rao, who is keen on hosting a meeting of leaders of regional parties.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M K Stalin had recently tweeted plans about such a meeting in Delhi of Chief Ministers of Opposition-ruled states following his recent talks with Ms Banerjee.

Over the past few weeks, the Telangana Chief Minister has been targeting Prime Minister Modi over several issues.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister visited Hyderabad for the launch of a statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, Mr Rao said he "dresses for elections" and his budget is all "style without substance".

"If it is election time, he has to grow a beard and appear like Rabindranath Tagore. Arrey baap re. If it is Tamil Nadu, he must wear a lungi (sic), what is this?...What does the country get with these kinds of gimmicks? If it is the Punjab election, he will wear a pagdi (turban). In Manipur, it will be a Manipuri cap, in Uttarakhand, it will be another topi (cap), how many caps like this?" he told reporters.

Mr Rao also skipped meeting the Prime Minister on that visit, citing health reasons.

The Prime Minister, however, called Mr Rao to wish him on his birthday on February 17.