'Not Upset': KC Tyagi After Quitting As Nitish Kumar's JDU Spokesperson

Janata Dal-United senior leader KC Tyagi asserted that he is still in the party amid speculations of a rift between him and the party following his resignation from the party's national spokesperson post on Sunday.

He said, "I am still in the party. I am the political advisor of the party. I have a political commitment with Nitish Kumar".

He reiterated that he was not angry or disappointed with the party.

"I am neither upset nor dejected or disappointed. I am cheerful," the senior JDU leader said.

He stated that he still holds the post of national advisor.

"I have resigned from the post of spokesperson, not from the party. I am still a national advisor," KC Tyagi said.

Stating that Nitish Kumar requested him to continue in the post of national advisor, he added, "I had written a letter to Nitish ji yesterday, I had received a call from Nitish ji, and he requested that you continue in the post of National Advisor".

Notably, after JDU leader KC Tyagi resigned from the party spokesperson post, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad was appointed as the new party spokesperson on Sunday.

In a statement dated September 1, General Secretary and Member Bihar Legislative Council Aafaq Ahmed Khan said, "National President of Janata Dal (United) and Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has appointed Rajiv Ranjan Prasad as National Spokesperson. K C Tyagi, who was in the party as spokesperson, has resigned from the post, citing personal reasons."

KC Tyagi also wrote to Mr Kumar, saying, "I request you to relieve me from the post (of party's national spokesperson) as I have not been able to do justice to the post due to my involvement in other works. If required, I will be available from time to time to speak about your achievements and those of your government in Bihar. "

Mr Tyagi, 73, was a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar from 2013 to 2016 and was a Lok Sabha member from 1989 to 1991 from the Hapur constituency. He served as the Chief General Secretary and National Spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United).

