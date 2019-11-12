Chhattisgarh Minister Compares Constituency Roads To Hema Malini's Cheeks

Kawasi Lakhma was apparently targeting a senior BJP MLA from Kurud, Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Commercial Tax (excise) and Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma of the Congress on Tuesday equated roads in his Konta assembly constituency with "cheeks" of actress-turned-politician Hema Malini.

The Opposition BJP condemned the remark and demanded an apology from the minister for "disrespecting" a woman MP. Hema Malini is the BJP MP from Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

"I belong to a naxal-hit area (Konta) but roads constructed there are like Hema Malini's cheeks. However, roads constructed here (in Kurud area) are ridden by potholes because of corruption (in their construction)," the minister said at a programme in Kurud development block in Dhamtari district.

Kawasi Lakhma apparently targeted senior BJP MLA from Kurud and former minister Ajay Chandrakar.

Hitting back, Dhamtari district BJP president Ramu Rohra said, "Lakhma's remark reflects the mindset of Congress leaders. Making such a statement for a woman MP is highly condemnable."

He demanded Kawasi Lakhma's apology for his remark. In September, Kawasi Lakhma had sparked controversy when he "advised" a school boy to "grab the collar of SP and Collector to become a big politician."

