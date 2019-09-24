UP Teen Gang-Raped By 3 Men, Who Filmed Act. Accused Thrashed, 2 On Run

One of the accused was cornered by villagers at a paddy field and almost beaten to death

A 16-year-old teen was gang-raped by three men, who also recorded the crime in their mobile phones before immediately sharing them widely, in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. One of the accused was cornered by villagers at a paddy field and almost beaten to death, said the police in the UP district, 190 km from state capital Lucknow.

Visuals show the accused in a torn shirt, trying to shield himself from the blows. This accused, Mohammed Nazim, 20, has been arrested. Two others, Mohammed Chotka and Badka, both brothers, are on the run.

The teen told the police she was collecting fodder at a neighbouring village for her livestock when the three men attacked her. In her police complaint, she said they dragged her to a secluded place and took turns to rape her.

"I had gone to an orchard. They attacked me from behind and gagged me. They did horrible things to me. I managed to escape but I fell in the fields," the woman said.

Two policemen have been taken off duty over allegations that they misbehaved with the girl and her family when they came to the police station to file a complaint of rape on Sunday. The policemen allegedly refused to file a case initially and even questioned her about the authenticity of her allegations.

Prayagraj zone senior police officer Sujeet Pandey said five teams are looking for the two accused. "One of the accused has been arrested. We have formed five teams. We will move fast and do whatever is required," Mr Pandey said, adding a medical test on the girl has been done.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.