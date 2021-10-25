Kashmiri Students Allegedly Attacked At Punjab College After India vs Pak

The videos have been doing the rounds on social media

Several Kashmiri students at an engineering college in Punjab's Sangrur alleged that they were assaulted moments after India lost its opening T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Punjab police officials arrived at the college campus soon after and said that situation at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology was brought under control.

"We were watching the match here. UP waale barged in. We came here to study. We are also Indian. You can see what was done to us. Are we not Indians? So what does Modi say?" one of the Kashmiri students said, while showing around the damage done to a room.

Earlier, students shared videos showing broken chairs, upturned beds in their hostel rooms and also the hits taken on their bodies. The videos have been doing the rounds on social media.

Another set of pictures showed a group of men, with stumps in hand, going on a rampage after India lost the match to Pakistan.

This was the first time in history that Pakistan beat India in a World Cup encounter.