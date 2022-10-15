



Breaking News

Kashmiri Pandit Man Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

In yet another instance of targetted killing of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district on Saturday, officials said.

Puran Krishan Bhat was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir district, they said, adding that doctors declared Mr Bhat brought dead after he was shifted to a Shopian hospital.

The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to catch the criminals, they added.

Mr Bhat has two school going children - a girl who studies in class 7 and a younger boy who is in class 5 - a relative said. "He didn't even step out of his house, used to be indoors. We are very scared," he added.

Another Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian district on August 16. His brother was also injured in the firing.

This comes about five months after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit at a government office in Budgam sparked widespread protests by the community. Since then, over 5000 Kashmiri Pandit employees are not attending their duties, fearing targeted attacks. They are demanding relocation to Jammu till the time situation in the Valley improves.