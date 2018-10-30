Learn From History, Kashmir Saw Peace Under A Hindu King: Yogi Adityanath

"Kashmir was peaceful and safe till a Hindu king ruled it, we should learn from it," Yogi Adityanath said

"We Should learn from history," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday, claiming that Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful as long as it was governed by a Hindu ruler (Maharaja Hari Singh).

Mr Adityanath, who was addressing a Sikh community event in Lucknow, went on to add to his controversial remark by saying that Sikhs and Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir were safe under the leadership of the Hindu king.

"As long as there was a Hindu ruler in Jammu and Kashmir, both Hindus and Sikhs were living safely. However, soon after the kingdom ended, the Hindu community witnessed a downfall," Mr Adityanath said.

He went on to ask the people attending the event: "What is the condition now in Kashmir? Can Hindus, Sikhs living there say the same thing now (that the Valley is still peaceful)? Absolutely not. We should learn something from history," the chief minister said.

At the event, Mr Adityanath also announced his government's decision to construct eight new medical colleges. He said that they all will be named after Guru Nanak Dev to coincide with the Sikh guru's 550th birth anniversary.

"We are soon coming up with eight new medical colleges. The upcoming projects will be named after Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th birth anniversary," Mr Adityanath said, adding that the people of the country "also greatly honour Guru Gobind Singh and Guru Teg Bahadur."

