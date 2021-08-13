Kashmir Top Cop Confirms Pakistan's Involvement In Attack On BSF Convoy

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the police said (Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the involvement of Pakistan in the attack on a BSF convoy after the terrorist killed in the encounter in Kulgam was identified as an associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) top commander.

In a tweet today, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Killed #terrorist (Usman) is #Pakistani and identified as an associate of JeM top commander Lamboo @Adnan who was recently killed in an #encounter. It confirms Pakistan's involvement in the attack on BSF convoy: IGP Kashmir."

A Pakistani terrorist, who was active for the past six months was neutralised during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The IGP informed that arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, which indicated that a major incident was going to take place.

Two terrorists opened fire from a building when a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy was approaching it on Thursday, following which security forces used rocket launchers to neutralise a terrorist at night.

"Two terrorists opened fire from a building when a BSF convoy was approaching it. None of us was injured. Security forces surrounded them, and an encounter ensued. We used rocket launchers, and a terrorist was neutralised at night," Mr Kumar said.

Searches were carried out today morning as it was difficult at night, he added.

"The body of a Pakistani terrorist named Usman was found. He was active for the past six months. AK 47, magazines, grenades, rocket launcher grenades were also found. This shows that a major incident was going to take place," the IGP added.

Earlier today, Kumar said a major tragedy has been averted before Independence Day after one terrorist was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir''s Kulgam.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: Operation is over now. A major tragedy has been averted before Independence Day. National Highway will open for traffic shortly," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police quoting the IGP Kashmir.