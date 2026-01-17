Pak Determined To Beat Terrorism, Throw It In Indian Ocean: Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan was determined to defeat terrorism, asserting that the menace of militancy would be "thrown into the Indian Ocean". He made the comments during a meeting with senior clerics, representing the National Paigham-i-Aman Committee.

"We are determined to defeat terrorism, and with the support of the people, we will throw it into the Indian Ocean," he said.

He said that militants were supported by the "enemies of Pakistan".

Noting that more than 100,000 Pakistanis have been killed due to terrorism, Shehbaz said that the international community should acknowledge Pakistan's immense sacrifices.

He also said that Pakistan demonstrated its strength in May 2025 during a four-day conflict with India.

Shehbaz said Pakistan was blessed with vast natural resources worth trillions of dollars, which, if explored effectively, could help overcome challenges such as poverty and unemployment. He said if we use the hidden treasures, all our problems will end.

The committee comprising clerics was set up last year to counter extremism, hate speech, terrorism and sectarianism in the country. It has strongly condemned the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan as well as the Afghan Taliban, stressing that terrorism has no justification under any circumstances.

PM Shehbaz hoped that the committee would play a pivotal role in strengthening the national narrative against extremism and terrorism.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)