Kashmir Snowfall Live Updates: No Power In Valley, Hospitals Affected

New Delhi:
Kashmir has witnessed snowfall in the month of November for the first time since 2009.
Heavy snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir has affected road transport and essential services such as power supply and hospital operations.
A nine-year-old girl has been killed and three members of a nomadic family were injured when a landslide struck their tent in Rajouri district on Saturday night.
There are reports of damage to apple plantations that have been buried under a thick layer of snow.
On Saturday, over 300 passengers, including dozens of security personnel, were rescued after they were caught in heavy snowfall near Jawahar tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the police said. Fresh landslides occurred at multiple places between Ramban and Banihal sectors, and it was not possible to allow stranded passengers to move towards Jammu.
A Met official says after yesterday's heavy snowfall in the higher reaches and mild to moderate rains in the plains of the state, the weather is expected to improve from today.
"Dry weather is expected in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday for two to three weeks," he says.
The minimum temperatures across the Kashmir Valley dropped below the freezing point today with Srinagar recording this season's coldest night so far at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, the Met Department says.
Bannihal town was the coldest in the Jammu region as the minimum temperature fell to 0.4 degrees Celsius.
Chief engineer electric maintenance Kashmir, Hashmat Qazi says the power outage is caused by the breakdown of major supply lines due to the fall of foliage laden branches on the supply lines.
He says the entire manpower of the power development department is working on restoration of the transmission lines and grid stations.
A Bakarwal family set up a tent accommodation near a shrine in Rajouri district which came under a landslide triggered by incessant rains at around 11:30 pm Saturday, an official tells news agency PTI.
A nine-year-old girl has been killed and three members of a nomadic family were injured in the incident, he adds.
The nomadic Gujjars and Bakarwals have begun their bi-annual seasonal migration from the higher reaches of Kashmir to summer zone Jammu last month owing to early snowfall this season but have set up temporary accommodations at various places due to inclement weather.
Orchards and apple trees have been destroyed by snow in many parts of the Valley.
Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is closed and all other important roads have also been blocked due to untimely snowfall.
Snowfall in Kashmir has caused complete power breakdown in the Valley forcing students to write their exams in candle light. Most of the hospitals are also without power supply.
Officials say they are trying to restore power supply.
Snowfall in Srinagar has also led to cancellation of several flights at the city airport.