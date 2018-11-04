Kashmir Snowfall Live Updates: No Power In Valley, Hospitals Affected

Kashmir has witnessed snowfall in the month of November for the first time since 2009.

Heavy snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir has affected road transport and essential services such as power supply and hospital operations.

A nine-year-old girl has been killed and three members of a nomadic family were injured when a landslide struck their tent in Rajouri district on Saturday night.

There are reports of damage to apple plantations that have been buried under a thick layer of snow.

On Saturday, over 300 passengers, including dozens of security personnel, were rescued after they were caught in heavy snowfall near Jawahar tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the police said. Fresh landslides occurred at multiple places between Ramban and Banihal sectors, and it was not possible to allow stranded passengers to move towards Jammu.

