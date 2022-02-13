Kashmir Schools Set To Reopen On February 28 After 31 Months

The orders to reopen all schools was issued by the J&K state disaster management committee

Schools in Kashmir, shut for 31 months because of the security situation and the pandemic, will reopen on February 28, the government announced today.

Immediately after the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019, the schools were shut citing security situation. They were again closed after the Covid outbreak.

While colleges and universities partially resumed classes last year, schools were not allowed to open due to the second Covid wave.

The orders to reopen all schools was issued by the J&K state disaster management committee after reviewing Covid situation in the region.

"It's a huge relief. I just can't believe schools will opening in Kashmir and our children will back in classes," said a parent.

Most of the children couldn't even access online classes due to internet curbs. Kashmir was subjected to world's longest internet shutdown after the region was stripped off its statehood and special status under Article 370. Following a compete communication blackout, high speed internet was blocked for 555 days and restored in February 2021.

The schools were opened in March 2020 after winter vacations but had to be closed within few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, schools were briefly opened in March 2021 also but again closed within a few weeks after a massive second wave of Covid.