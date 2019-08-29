J&K India's Internal Issue, Imran Khan's Rhetoric Ridiculous: US Lawmaker

Kashmir is an internal matter for India. Imran Khan needs to cool his heated rhetoric, a US lawmaker said

Asserting that Kashmir is an internal issue for India, Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna who recently joined the Pakistani Congressional Caucus has said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to cool his heated rhetoric.

"Kashmir is an internal matter for India's democracy and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to cool his heated rhetoric and not escalate to a war or conflict," Congressman Khanna told members of the Indian-American community during an interaction in Freemont, California recently.

"Imran Khan's rhetoric of war with India is absolutely ridiculous," Mr Khanna, the two-term Democratic Congressman representing Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives, was quoted as saying by local India Post in its latest weekly edition.

During the interaction, people from Jammu and Kashmir who have settled in the US greatly appreciated his support in the democratic resolution, and upliftment of communities from poverty and terror.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.