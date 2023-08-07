Kashmir Couple Posed As Bureaucrats To Dupe People Of Lakhs, Arrested

The couple have been arrested and cash, jewellery and several incriminating articles have been seized

A suspended policeman and his wife have been arrested for duping several people in Kashmir by posing as bureaucrats.

The couple, identified as Man Mohan Ganjoo and his wife Ayoush Koul Ganjoo, are residents of Srinagar's Bhagat and have allegedly duped people of lakhs after promising jobs, transfers, and other favours.

According to the police, Man Mohan Ganjoo posed as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer while his wife pretended to be an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer to fleece several people.

The police have recovered fake appointment and transfer orders, including Mr Ganjoo's own order of induction into the IPS.

"Man Mohan Ganjoo is a suspended police officer. Laptops and mobiles with several fake transfer and appointment orders, including his own order of induction into the IPS, were seized. Cash, jewellery, and other incriminating articles were also recovered from his house," the police said.

So far three victims have come forward to report the couple, the police said, without clarifying why Mr Ganjoo was suspended from the police force and when.

"Three victims have come forward so far and reported the fraud committed by this couple. Victims should report if they have been duped by this 'conman-couple'," the Srinagar Police tweeted.

This comes within months of a Gujarat man being arrested for posing as an official of the Prime Minister's Office and touring the Valley with a Z-plus security cover and a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio SUV and availing official stays at five-star hotels.

The imposter, Kiran Bhai Patel, had managed to take the Jammu and Kashmir administration and its security structure for a ride as he posed as a senior official of the PMO. He also held a series of meetings with officials during his two visits to Srinagar this year.