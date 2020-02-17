Kashi Mahakal Express: PM Narendra Modi Flags Of Pilgrimage Train - All You Need To Know

The Kashi Mahakal Express will begin its commercial run from February 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Kashi Mahakal Express, the third corporate passenger train, via video conferencing. The pilgrimage train will connect three Jyotirlinga centres - Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain and Omkareshwar near Indore.

The fully air-conditioned passenger train would be operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. Earlier, the IRCTC -- a subsidiary of Indian Railways, had launched two Tejas Express trains.

The Kashi Mahakal Express, IRCTC's third private passenger train, will begin its commercial run from February 20.

The Ministry of Railways has promised to deliver a comfortable overnight journey experience to the passengers.

Flagging off of tri weekly #KashiMahakalExpress connecting 3 Jyotirlingas - Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar and Kashi Viswanath by PM Shri @NarendraModi



Regular run of train from 20 February. pic.twitter.com/YgrDT51ypD — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 16, 2020

Here is all you need to know about the Kashi Mahakal Express

Route of IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express: Besides connecting the religious places of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the train will also connect the industrial and educational hubs of Indore and Bhopal.

The train will halt at Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Sultanpur.

Frequency: The Kashi Mahakal train will run thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore -- once via Prayagraj and twice via Lucknow.

Features: "High quality" entirely vegetarian meals with local cuisines

Round-the--clock security, CCTV cameras

Systematic and efficient housekeeping staff

Complimentary bed-rolls

Free travel insurance of Rs 10 Lakh

Ticket booking: The booking is exclusively available on the IRCTC website -- www.irctc.co.in -- and its mobile app @IRCTC Rail Connect". Tickets can't be booked at railway reservation counters. The department has laid down a provision of an advance period, i.e. 120 days before the journey date.

Ticket fare: Like other two Tejas Express trains, Kashi Mahakal Express will have a dynamic fare structure. The dynamic nature of the structure basically means fares will be based on the demand of the occupancy. As per the IRCTC website, for a one-side journey, a commuter will have to pay around Rs 1951.