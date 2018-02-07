Kasganj Clashes: One More Accused Arrested In Chandan Gupta's Murder Case One of the accused persons in Chandan Gupta murder case - Salman, has been arrested. We have recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridges from him.

Chandan Gupta was killed in communal violence that broke out in Kasganj on the Republic Day. (File) Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh: Police today arrested one more person accused in the murder of Chandan Gupta in Kasganj, a senior official said.



"One of the accused persons in Chandan Gupta murder case - Salman, has been arrested. We have recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridges from him. The arrested accused is a resident of Mohalla Nawab of Kasganj," Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava said today.



Earlier, on January 31, the police claimed to have held Saleem, the prime accused in the Chandan Gupta murder case.



Subsequently, on February 3, one more person, Rahat, was arrested in connection with the killing.



Gupta was killed in communal violence that broke out in Kasganj on the Republic Day. He died of gunshot wounds. The killing led to a spiral of violence in the western UP town in which at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched.



The administration also cracked the whip on a WhatsApp group operating here.



"Police have registered cases under various sections of the IPC against WhatsApp group administrator Ram Singh for posting objectionable and communally inciting messages and pictures, and against group member Ajay Gupta for spreading enmity between people from two communities. A case has been registered against them at Ganjdudwara police station," District Magistrate RP Singh said.



The DM added that Ram Singh had been arrested while Ajay Gupta was absconding.



The police had got information that some people were posting objectionable and communally inciting messages and pictures on a WhatsApp group. Both, the accused group administrator and member are believed to be the residents of Ganjdudwara.





