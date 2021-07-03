TV Actor Pracheen Chauhan Gets Bail In Molestation Case

TV actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested earlier in the day based on the victim's complaint(FILE)

Hours after TV actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl, the Borivali Court in Moumbai has granted him a bail.

Mr Chauhan, known for his role in the television show 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay', was arrested earlier today, the Mumbai Police informed.

The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint from the victim at Karur Police Station, Mumbai Police informed.

A case under sections 354, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)