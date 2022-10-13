Karwa Chauth 2022: Some Important Rituals And Traditions

This year, Karwa Chauth will be marked on October 13, Thursday.

Karwa Chauth is an annual Hindu festival and an auspicious day when women observe fast for the safety and longevity of their husbands. It is also celebrated by unmarried women when they pray and wish for an ideal partner. This year, Karwa Chauth will be marked on October 13, Thursday.

The one-day festival is mainly celebrated in the northern states of India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Date

The name of the festival consists of two words where Karwa translates to an earthen pot and Chauth means fourth. Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day or the Chaturthi Tithi of the Kartik month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. It is observed during the dark fortnight or Krishna Paksha, which is the waning phase of the Moon.

Rituals

The rituals of Karwa Chauth involve observing a nirjala fast where married women do not eat or drink for the entire day. They seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a happy and long married life. Women break their fast only after sighting the moon and offering arghya to it using an earthen pot.

In the morning, women are offered a sargi or a pre-dawn meal by their mothers-in-law. It usually consists of sweets, matthri, dry fruits, and feni along with a saree and jewellery. Women consume the items in the thali before observing the Karva Chauth fast.

Nowadays, some husbands also observe Karva Chauth fast and pray for the well-being of their wives. As per tradition, mothers keep Ahoi Ashtami Vrat for the long life of their sons four days after Karwa Chauth.

To mark the festival, women sport new and traditional outfits and adorn their hands with henna while many also sing folk tales and narrate folk tales in groups.