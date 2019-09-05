"Don't Expect Chargesheet," Says Karti Chidambaram As Father Sent To Jail

P Chidambaram is accused of misusing his position as Finance Minister of the country in 2007.

Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram who was sent to Delhi's Tihar jail after a CBI court today ordered him to judicial custody for two weeks in a corruption investigation, said he expected to have his father back home soon.

"I've gone through the same process last year. We'll go through this process and I hope to have my father back home very quickly. I know what has to be done through the legal process. This is how it works out unfortunately after police custody for investigation, judicial custody follows," he said.

Karti Chidambaram also referred to the pre-arrest bail granted to his father by a trial court in another case today, the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal involving a clearance of $800 million foreign investment in 2006, allegedly in exchange of kickbacks.

"I don't see any merit in judicial custody. Particularly for events which apparently happened 11 years ago and they are nowhere even close to filing a chargesheet. I'm sure people will contrast the various judicial pronounces that have come out today," he said.

"I reiterate that both Aircel-Maxis and INX cases are non-cases and they will never see the light of day. I don't think proper chargesheets will ever be framed. And we'll never have trials. But for political reasons we have to go through this process where vehement critics of the government will be targeted," he added.

P Chidambaram, 74, is accused of misusing his position as Finance Minister of the country in 2007 while facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds in INX Media at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram.

He will be in Jail No 7 of Asia's biggest prison complex till September 19. The senior Congress leader's lawyer and party colleague Kapil Sibal requested a separate cell for him, a cot, a western toilet and medicines, which were granted as he has Z-security.

In the CBI's custody since his arrest on August 21, Mr Chidambaram had been put up in a "guest-room" on the ground floor of the agency's multi-storey building.

Mr Chidambaram and his son were named by INX Media co-founders Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently jailed in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role in securing the foreign funds, was arrested in 2018 and released after 23 days. He spent 12 days in Tihar.

