'We Win Some Too': Court Relief For Chidambarams In Aircel-Maxis Case

Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were granted protection from arrest by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the Aircel-Maxis corruption case, by a Delhi court today. The former finance minster, however, faces arrest by the Enforcement Directorate over corruption allegations in the INX Media case after the Supreme Court refused to grant him protection today.

The Rs. 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal involves a clearance of $800 million foreign investment in 2006, allegedly in exchange of kickbacks. While the approval was expected to come from a committee headed by the Prime Minister, it came illegally from the finance ministry, the CBI said.

"We win some too," tweeted Karti Chidambaram after the relief from the Delhi court. "As I have been saying it's a non case. Been dragged into only due to political vendetta. I have no connection to Aircel Maxis or to FIPB. I had an Aircel sim though. And in time this INX bogey will also be slayed," he wrote in another tweet.

The protection was given to the Chidambarams on three conditions - that they will cooperate with the probe agencies, that they should not influence the witnesses or tamper the evidence and that they shouldn't leave the country without the court's permission.

Earlier this week, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate argued that Mr Chidambaram and his son will hamper the Aircel-Maxis probe if granted protection from arrest. Accusing them of not cooperating with the investigation, the agency said that they needed to be dealt with an "iron hand".

During today's hearing, the court granted relief to the Chidambarams and directed them to join the probe in the cases. "Allegations by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate against the Chidambarams are not of grave magnitude as money laundered is only Rs. 1.13 crore," the court said.

"In event of arrest, they be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount. The accused are directed to join the investigation," it said.

