'Kartarpur Model' May Help Resolve Future Conflicts, Says Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh said sectarian violence was the biggest challenge faced by the world.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday hoped the "Kartarpur model" might help in resolving future conflicts, as he and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressed a special session of the Punjab Assembly to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too said a new world of peace and sustainable development could be founded if teachings of the Sikh Guru were integrated in daily lives.

"Peace and harmony is the only way forward to ensure a prosperous future. The Kartarpur model may be replicated in future too for lasting resolution of conflicts," the former PM said.

The Kartarpur corridor, scheduled to be opened on November 9, links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan--the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev--with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur of Indian Punjab.

Dr Singh also appealed to take forward the message of mutual love and respect propagated by the Guru to ensure an equitable society.

"Guru Nanak Dev Ji's eternal message of oneness of god, religious tolerance and peace can pave the way to end sectarian violence", Dr Singh said, adding that it was the biggest challenge faced by the world.

"Punjab is Guru Nanak Devji's karmabhoomi. How will we keep Guru Nanak Devji's legacy alive if its youth is wasted with drugs, water is becoming poisonous and women are being disrespected. It is the most crucial question on his 550th birth anniversary," the former PM added.

Addressing the session, the vice-president described the Sikhism founder as one of India's most democratic spiritual leaders.

Mr Naidu said his vision "had as much relevance today as it was when it was expounded five centuries ago".

Mr Naidu, who started his address in Punjabi, said, "Guru Nanak ji belongs to the long illustrious tradition of India's visionary spiritual leaders who have illumined human existence and greatly enriched the country's cultural capital."

He said for the first Sikh Guru, differences based on caste, creed, religion and language were irrelevant.

"Our world view has been continually broadened by timeless messages of enlightened pathfinders like Guru Nanakji. We, as democratic political leaders, and even as common citizens, have so much to learn from the teachings of this great personality," the Vice-President said.

