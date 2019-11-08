Passport Needed To Visit Kartarpur Gurdwara, Will Go By Agreement: Centre

Raveesh Kumar said the Indian government would go by the bilateral MoU (File)

Amid conflicting messages over coming from Pakistan ahead of the Kartarpur inauguration, India on Thursday said pilgrims going from India would have to carry their passports to reach the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, addressing a briefing, said despite the corridor scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday, "a sense of confusion continues", in the wake of the latest tweet by Pakistan military's media wing.

Mr Kumar said the Indian government would go by the bilateral MoU signed between the two sides on the Kartarpur corridor.

"As of today, there is a bilateral document which has been signed between the two sides, which very clearly specifies the documents needed to undertake the visit," he said.

On Thursday, Pakistan Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that Indian Sikh pilgrims would require a passport to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

On November 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tweeted that no passport would be needed for the identification.

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province is located 4.5 km from the Indian border. The shrine will be accessible to Indian pilgrims throughout the year via the corridor.

The MEA spokesperson said any amendment to the MoU "cannot be done unilaterally and it requires consent of both parties".

"So for the time being we are going by the requirements as stipulated in the MoU," he said.

He said those undertaking the journey on November 9 and later "will have to go by what is contained in the MoU, till it is revised or amended to include other provisions requested or proposed by the Pakistani side".

Asked if Pakistan has confirmed the list of the 550 delegates to use the corridor on November 9, he said that so far Pakistan has not got back on the list.

"Pakistan is supposed to confirm the final list of pilgrims at least four days in advance of the visit. The journey is to take place the day after tomorrow, and so we presume that all the names we have shared with Pakistan, they stand confirmed and we have accordingly informed those who are part of the jatha," he said.

