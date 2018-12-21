Pak Rejects Indian Request To Swap Kartarpur With Another Piece Of Land

Pakistan opened the Kartarpur border to facilitate visa free pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

Pakistan has rejected India's request to swap Kartarpur with another piece of land in order to make it a part of India.

"There is absolutely no question of any land swap," said Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal here on Thursday, on being asked whether his country would consider handing over the Kartarpur land to India in a swap deal.

Pakistan opened the Kartarpur border in November to facilitate visa free pilgrimage by Indian Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Narowal district, where Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life.

"The Kartarpur Corridor was a gesture for the Sikh minority community made on their request to provide a visa free corridor, facilitating their visit of a shrine of importance to them."

"The decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor was taken at the state-to-state level and the Indian government was fully involved in it," Mohammad Faisal added.

The Indian Punjab Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on December 14, seeking a land swap deal between the two neighbours on Kartarpur.