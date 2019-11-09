Manmohan Singh, Amarinder Singh In Pakistan For Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration

Manmohan Singh said the opening of the corridor will help in India-Pakistan relations (file photo)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived in Kartarpur, Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor. "Today is a historic moment for the Sikh community. Opening of the corridor will help in relations between Pakistan and India," Geo News quoted Mr Singh as saying. The Kartarpur corridor will be inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan later today.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also arrived here for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor.

The opening of historic #KartarpurCorridor is a testimony to the commitment towards regional peace. The linking of Dera Baba Nanak in India with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan has opened a historic people-to-people initiative sparking a glimmer of hope for two countries. pic.twitter.com/02CkKCHWAA Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 9, 2019

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Integrated Check Post (ICP) of the Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India.

PM Modi also flagged off the first 'batch of devotees travelling to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in the Narowal district of Punjab province in Pakistan.

The Integrated Check Post or the passenger terminal building is where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built corridor. It will facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartapur Sahib in Pakistan.

Before heading for Dera Baba Nanak, PM Modi paid obeisance at the historic Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising the Kartarpur corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

