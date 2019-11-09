Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi To Flag Off 550 Sikh Pilgrims Today

Kartarpur Corridor opening marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism. The corridor is being inaugurated almost a year after the foundation stone for was laid down.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 09, 2019 09:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi To Flag Off 550 Sikh Pilgrims Today

Kartarpur Corridor Opening: Guru Nanak Dev had spent more than 18 years at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

New Delhi: 

The Kartarpur Corridor, connecting the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur, Punjab to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan, will be inaugurated today, allowing Sikh pilgrims in India year round access to one of their holiest sites. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural procession of over 500 pilgrims on the Indian side while his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will declare it open at the other end.

The Kartarpur Corridor opening marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism. The corridor is being inaugurated almost a year after the foundation stone for was laid down.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Integrated Check Post, a passenger terminal building where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the 4.5 km-long corridor. The design of the state-of-the-art passenger terminal building is inspired by "Khanda", a symbol of faith in the Sikh community.

The fully air-conditioned building has over 50 immigration counters for facilitating about 5,000 pilgrims a day.

The project was executed by central government agency -- Land Ports Authority of India. It has all the necessary public amenities such as kiosks, washrooms, child care, first aid medical facilities, prayer room and snacks counters inside the main building.

India had signed an agreement with Pakistan on October 24 on the modalities for operationalisation of the corridor at ''Zero Point'' of the international boundary at Dera Baba Nanak.

Here are the live updates of the Kartarpur Corridor opening:




Nov 09, 2019
09:34 (IST)
Kartarpur Corridor Opening: PM Modi pays obeisance at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays in obeisance at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara in Sultanpur Lodhi. Later in the day, he is scheduled to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor

Nov 09, 2019
09:29 (IST)
Kartarpur Corridor Opening
PM Modi was received by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at Sultanpur Lodhi.
Nov 09, 2019
09:01 (IST)
Kartarpur Corridor Opening: PM Modi Arrives At Ber Sahib Gurudwara
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Ber Sahib Gurudwara in Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab -- about 170 km from Chandigarh -- where he will pay obeisance.
No more content

Trending

Kartarpur Sahib CorridorKartarpur Sahib

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AyodhyaAyodhya Verdict LiveDevendra FadnavisAyodhya CaseMastodonKartarpur CorridorAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieAnti Pollution Mask

................................ Advertisement ................................